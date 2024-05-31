Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ) Announces $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th.

Petrus Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Petrus Resources stock opened at C$1.35 on Friday. Petrus Resources has a one year low of C$1.11 and a one year high of C$1.81. The firm has a market cap of C$167.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.32.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.07). Petrus Resources had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 29.10%. The company had revenue of C$28.04 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Petrus Resources will post 0.2056632 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Canada downgraded Petrus Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Petrus Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Petrus Resources Company Profile

Petrus Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of assets in Canada. The company primarily explores for crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal property is the Ferrier Area with approximately 94,614 acres of land located in the west Central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

