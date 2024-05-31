Peter Birch Sells 6,500 Shares of AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Stock

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Free Report) insider Peter Birch sold 6,500 shares of AJ Bell stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 387 ($4.94), for a total transaction of £25,155 ($32,126.44).

AJ Bell Price Performance

Shares of AJ Bell stock opened at GBX 385 ($4.92) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,925.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.88. AJ Bell plc has a 52-week low of GBX 241.60 ($3.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 414.50 ($5.29). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 328.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 310.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Get AJ Bell alerts:

AJ Bell Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a GBX 4.25 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. AJ Bell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,000.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AJB. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.73) price target on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AJ Bell to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 361 ($4.61) price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AJB

AJ Bell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which offers advisers and clients service, easy-to-use functionality, and a comprehensive investment range at competitive prices; and AJ Bell, an investment platform. It also provides Touch by AJ Bell, an investment platform which help advisers to streamline their businesses with investment solutions delivered and managed digitally on their clients' smartphones; and Dodl by AJ Bell, an investment app.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AJ Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AJ Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.