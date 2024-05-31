PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Price Target Raised to $42.00

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) had its price target upped by DA Davidson from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for PDF Solutions’ FY2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PDFS. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PDF Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

PDF Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $35.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.40. PDF Solutions has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $48.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 719.80 and a beta of 1.48.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.14). PDF Solutions had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $41.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PDF Solutions will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PDF Solutions

In other PDF Solutions news, CFO Adnan Raza sold 1,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $46,360.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,567,217.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDF Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDFS. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 77.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

