Parnassus Investments LLC Sells 489,181 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Parnassus Investments LLC decreased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,849,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 489,181 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC owned about 0.98% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $178,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 199,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,219,000 after purchasing an additional 22,313 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 912.2% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 104,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,721,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total transaction of $348,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,047 shares in the company, valued at $8,188,672.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 2,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $205,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total value of $348,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,188,672.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,929 shares of company stock worth $12,481,819 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock remained flat at $74.48 on Friday. 722,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.74. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.68 and a 1 year high of $99.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.87 and a 200-day moving average of $88.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 69.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.34.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $648.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.75 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.11.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

