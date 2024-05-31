Parnassus Investments LLC Sells 42,777 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Parnassus Investments LLC decreased its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,341,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,777 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC owned approximately 2.00% of Amdocs worth $205,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOX. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 377,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,162,000 after acquiring an additional 9,436 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $930,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,957,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 950,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,526,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 917,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,666,000 after purchasing an additional 77,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

DOX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.83.

Shares of DOX stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $78.49. The stock had a trading volume of 279,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,508. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $77.42 and a one year high of $99.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.55. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Amdocs had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.479 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.15%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

