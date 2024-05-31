Parnassus Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,467,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,887 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises approximately 2.4% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,086,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Performance

S&P Global stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $421.89. 335,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,660. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $425.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $428.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $132.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $340.49 and a one year high of $461.16.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPGI. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, May 24th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.89.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

