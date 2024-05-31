Parnassus Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Parnassus Investments LLC decreased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,930 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $94,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 34.5% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 52.9% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total value of $5,995,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,440,228.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total transaction of $5,995,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,440,228.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,239 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.90, for a total transaction of $722,213.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,658,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,352 shares of company stock valued at $12,996,801 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNPS. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.18.

Synopsys Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $11.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $553.29. 559,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,910. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $416.87 and a one year high of $629.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $558.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $548.97. The stock has a market cap of $84.78 billion, a PE ratio of 61.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

