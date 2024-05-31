Parnassus Investments LLC Buys 12,404 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,473,133 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,404 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up approximately 1.6% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Parnassus Investments LLC owned about 0.54% of Applied Materials worth $724,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 81,455 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,201,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 45,870.8% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 399,540 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.64.

Applied Materials Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $5.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.00. 2,434,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,730,928. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.73. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $225.07.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

