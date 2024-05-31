Parnassus Investments LLC Acquires 727,185 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 119.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 727,185 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for about 1.9% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Parnassus Investments LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Intuit worth $836,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 5,873 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $855,480.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,880.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,160 shares of company stock worth $46,153,547 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.41.

Intuit Trading Down 0.3 %

Intuit stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $561.37. 1,205,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $630.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $622.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.22. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $400.22 and a 52-week high of $676.62.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

