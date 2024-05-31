Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stake Lifted by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,428 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,741,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,178,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $4,446,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,196,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,549,000 after purchasing an additional 116,220 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 684,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 25,787 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.40. The company had a trading volume of 25,746,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,463,328. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.81. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 2.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.88 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Palantir Technologies

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 32,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $851,886.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 662,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,179,055.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $174,639,501.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,806,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,291,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 32,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $851,886.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 662,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,179,055.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,407,722 shares of company stock valued at $414,449,200. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.