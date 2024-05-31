Pacific Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pacific Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.5 days.

Pacific Software Price Performance

Shares of Pacific Software stock remained flat at $0.23 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average is $0.12. Pacific Software has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.30.

About Pacific Software

Pacific Software, Inc, a development stage company, engages in designing, developing, licensing, and operating transactional solutions worldwide. The company manages BOAPIN.com, a multi-lingual and multi-faceted commodities trading platform designed for international clients, traders, and subscribers.

