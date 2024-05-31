Pacific Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pacific Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.5 days.
Pacific Software Price Performance
Shares of Pacific Software stock remained flat at $0.23 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average is $0.12. Pacific Software has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.30.
About Pacific Software
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pacific Software
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- What is a Dividend King?
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.