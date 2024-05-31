Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,219,352 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 198% from the previous session’s volume of 744,047 shares.The stock last traded at $8.43 and had previously closed at $8.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Overseas Shipholding Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Overseas Shipholding Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average is $5.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $608.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.39.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 18.38%.

Overseas Shipholding Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Overseas Shipholding Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 20,337 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $121,615.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,537,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,172,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,457,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,563,408.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 20,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $121,615.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,537,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,172,109.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,337 shares of company stock valued at $761,115 in the last three months. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Overseas Shipholding Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,975,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,221,000 after buying an additional 119,349 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,431,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,283,000 after buying an additional 9,588 shares in the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,951,000. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 490,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 10,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 370,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 27,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil, petroleum, and renewable transportation fuels in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.