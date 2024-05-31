Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) CFO Mark Weinswig Sells 7,159 Shares

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Weinswig sold 7,159 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $83,903.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,552.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Weinswig also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ouster alerts:

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Mark Weinswig sold 19,990 shares of Ouster stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $186,906.50.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Mark Weinswig sold 3,079 shares of Ouster stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $15,795.27.

Ouster Trading Down 0.2 %

OUST opened at $12.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average of $7.10. Ouster, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $14.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ouster

Ouster ( NYSE:OUST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.44 million for the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 239.89% and a negative return on equity of 88.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ouster, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Ouster by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ouster by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ouster by 667.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ouster in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 31.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on OUST. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Ouster from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Ouster from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Ouster from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ouster

About Ouster

(Get Free Report)

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.