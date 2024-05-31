OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Sets New 52-Week High at $55.00

Shares of OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.00 and last traded at $55.00, with a volume of 52 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.00.

OSRAM Licht Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

About OSRAM Licht

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. The company was formerly known as Kyros A AG and changed its name to OSRAM Licht AG in November 2012. OSRAM Licht AG was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

