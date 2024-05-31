Osino Resources (CVE:OSI) Trading 0.6% Higher

Osino Resources Corp. (CVE:OSI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.80 and last traded at C$1.80. 326,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 528,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.79.

Osino Resources Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.53. The firm has a market cap of C$344.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19,581.13, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

About Osino Resources

(Get Free Report)

Osino Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. Its flagship project is the Twin Hills project that consists of 11 licenses covering 153,206 hectares located in Central Namibia; holds 100% interest in the Ondundu gold exploration property covering 19,969 hectares located in Namibia; and Otjikoto East gold project that consists of one license covering approximately 38,114 hectares located in Northern Namibia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Osino Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osino Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.