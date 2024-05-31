Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Trading Down 1.5%

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $114.55 and last traded at $115.33. Approximately 2,400,102 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 7,931,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.09.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. William Blair upgraded shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.76.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.78 and a 200 day moving average of $115.28. The company has a market cap of $318.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in Oracle by 298.4% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

