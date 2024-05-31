Oppenheimer Cuts MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $300.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Oppenheimer from $480.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.94% from the company’s current price.

MDB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $480.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.32.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MongoDB

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MongoDB stock traded down $79.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.87. 5,256,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,674. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $225.25 and a 12 month high of $509.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.56 and a beta of 1.19.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 17,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total value of $5,973,567.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,073 shares in the company, valued at $78,698,272.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,802 shares of company stock valued at $16,514,071 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 298.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,735,000 after acquiring an additional 13,972 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1,196.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,945,000 after buying an additional 26,961 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at about $902,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.