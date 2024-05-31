Oppenheimer Cuts Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target to $60.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $75.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 60.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Braze from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.24.

Get Braze alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Braze

Braze Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $37.32 on Wednesday. Braze has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $61.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.06 and a beta of 1.13.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. Braze had a negative return on equity of 28.24% and a negative net margin of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $130.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Braze

In other Braze news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $76,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at $567,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $327,256.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 206,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,885,775.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $76,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,114 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,997. Company insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Braze during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Braze by 401.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About Braze

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.