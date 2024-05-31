OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Shares Up 2.8%

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.39 and last traded at $13.25. Approximately 70,995 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 406,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.89.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OSPN shares. Sidoti cut shares of OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of OneSpan from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of OneSpan from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $498.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.27 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average of $10.72.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $64.84 million during the quarter. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that OneSpan Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Mcconnell acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,935.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the third quarter valued at $513,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of OneSpan by 24.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 65,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 12,823 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 10.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in OneSpan in the third quarter valued at about $1,968,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

