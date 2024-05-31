On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of On the Beach Group (LON:OTB – Free Report) to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 180 ($2.30) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OTB. Redburn Partners upgraded On the Beach Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.07) price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of OTB stock opened at GBX 140 ($1.79) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £233.77 million, a PE ratio of 2,333.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.38. On the Beach Group has a 1 year low of GBX 81.24 ($1.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 181.60 ($2.32). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 150.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 149.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. On the Beach Group’s payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

In other news, insider Richard Pennycook sold 38,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 156 ($1.99), for a total transaction of £59,799.48 ($76,372.26). Insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: OTB, CCH, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

