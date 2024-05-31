OmniFlix Network (FLIX) Price Hits $0.17

OmniFlix Network (FLIX) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. Over the last week, OmniFlix Network has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. One OmniFlix Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000258 BTC on major exchanges. OmniFlix Network has a total market cap of $43.79 million and approximately $58,876.52 worth of OmniFlix Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

OmniFlix Network Token Profile

OmniFlix Network’s total supply is 357,242,302 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,758,585 tokens. The official website for OmniFlix Network is omniflix.network. OmniFlix Network’s official Twitter account is @@omniflixnetwork.

OmniFlix Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmniFlix Network (FLIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. OmniFlix Network has a current supply of 357,242,302 with 250,758,585 in circulation. The last known price of OmniFlix Network is 0.17540374 USD and is down -5.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $70,923.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omniflix.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniFlix Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmniFlix Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmniFlix Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

