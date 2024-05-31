Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank cut its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $7,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $41,984.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of OMC stock traded up $1.49 on Friday, hitting $92.21. The stock had a trading volume of 592,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,874. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.29.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 38.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Macquarie raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

