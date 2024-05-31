Olympiad Research LP Sells 2,984 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Olympiad Research LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,984 shares during the quarter. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 49,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 23,149 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,439,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 662,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,665,000 after acquiring an additional 27,185 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,442,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beacon Roofing Supply Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $96.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.03. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.42 and a 1 year high of $103.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.84 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total transaction of $306,767.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,521.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total transaction of $306,767.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,521.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $171,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

BECN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile



Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

