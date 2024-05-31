Olympiad Research LP Purchases Shares of 7,933 Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOCS. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 204,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after buying an additional 77,456 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 8,575 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 156,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 136,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 87,546 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DOCS opened at $27.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.85. Doximity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.71 and a 52 week high of $36.29.

A number of research firms recently commented on DOCS. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Doximity from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Doximity from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.73.

In other Doximity news, insider Craig Overpeck sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $35,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,324.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Overpeck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $35,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,324.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $67,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $276,658.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock worth $171,250 in the last 90 days. 39.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

