Olympiad Research LP Purchases New Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,560 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNRC. Meridian Management Co. grew its stake in Generac by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 23,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 7,249 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its holdings in Generac by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 6,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Generac by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 3,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Generac by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other Generac news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 4,384 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.04, for a total transaction of $675,311.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,853.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $9,601,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,027. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 4,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.04, for a total value of $675,311.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,853.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,161 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Generac stock opened at $149.61 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.86 and a 52-week high of $156.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $889.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.05.

View Our Latest Research Report on Generac

About Generac

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.