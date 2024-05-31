Olympiad Research LP Makes New Investment in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crescent Park Management L.P. bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $4,890,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $2,079,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,255,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,288,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,060,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,040,000 after purchasing an additional 867,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 72,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price (down previously from $14.50) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.64.
indie Semiconductor Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:INDI opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average of $6.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.21. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.13). indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 32.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $52.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other indie Semiconductor news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $337,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,346.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other indie Semiconductor news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $337,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,346.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Wittmann sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $60,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,673 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,041 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.
indie Semiconductor Company Profile
indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.
