Olympiad Research LP Has $211,000 Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Olympiad Research LP decreased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Waste Management from $221.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.61.

Waste Management Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of WM stock opened at $206.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.71 and a twelve month high of $214.54. The company has a market capitalization of $82.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.10%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

