Olympiad Research LP Buys Shares of 12,012 Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Pulmonx by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $7.30 on Friday. Pulmonx Co. has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average of $10.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.66.

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.07. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.09%. The company had revenue of $18.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Pulmonx from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Pulmonx from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pulmonx from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

