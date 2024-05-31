Olympiad Research LP Acquires New Shares in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,101 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CBU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth about $30,870,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth about $14,612,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 38.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 470,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,879,000 after acquiring an additional 130,970 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,582,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,475,000 after acquiring an additional 91,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the third quarter worth about $2,154,000. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Bank System Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE CBU opened at $44.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.79. Community Bank System, Inc. has a one year low of $35.38 and a one year high of $55.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.66.

Community Bank System Dividend Announcement

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $178.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.97 million. Research analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Community Bank System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

