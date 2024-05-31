Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Sells 71 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% during the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $174.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,411,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,252. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.54. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $179.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.