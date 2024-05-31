Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Increases Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Restaurant Brands International accounts for about 1.4% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $5,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 364,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,272,000 after purchasing an additional 129,339 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.7 %

QSR traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,398,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,370. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.11. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.77 and a 52-week high of $83.29.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 17.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $18,506,553.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,783,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $18,506,553.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,783,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $638,140.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,354.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QSR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.18.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

