Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $7.05 Million Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC decreased its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,252 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,382 shares during the period. PulteGroup makes up approximately 1.7% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $7,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 335.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 3,463.6% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 9,060.0% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Price Performance

PHM traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,343,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.28 and a twelve month high of $122.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.12.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.51. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on PHM. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.87.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

