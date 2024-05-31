Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $4.36 Million Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Global Payments by 77.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,606,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,264. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.12 and a 1 year high of $141.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.54. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

In other news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total value of $367,422.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,770.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Global Payments from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on Global Payments from $129.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.11.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

