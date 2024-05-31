Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.350-2.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.5 billion-$2.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.5 billion. Okta also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.35-2.40 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OKTA shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of Okta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.81.

Okta Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $88.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.18 and a beta of 0.98. Okta has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $114.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.35. Okta had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.25 million. Equities analysts predict that Okta will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Okta news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total transaction of $445,615.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,119.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total value of $445,615.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,119.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,252.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

