O-I Glass Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,354 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,039% compared to the typical daily volume of 75 call options.

O-I Glass Price Performance

OI opened at $12.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $23.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.31.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on O-I Glass from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O-I Glass

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 29.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Versor Investments LP increased its position in O-I Glass by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 17,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 6,947 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the third quarter worth $1,541,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 136.5% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 170,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 98,336 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Featured Articles

