NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Trading Down 5.8%

NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.20 and last traded at $3.24. 51,920 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 54,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.
NWTN Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.38.
NWTN Company Profile
NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NWTN
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Receive News & Ratings for NWTN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWTN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.