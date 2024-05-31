NWK Group Inc. Buys New Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,732 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,000. Fair Isaac comprises approximately 1.6% of NWK Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total value of $580,406.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,229 shares in the company, valued at $44,222,055.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,503,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total value of $580,406.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,222,055.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,423 shares of company stock valued at $22,142,247. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FICO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,274.33.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE FICO traded down $12.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,289.93. The stock had a trading volume of 326,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,686. The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 67.71, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.24. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $745.45 and a twelve month high of $1,451.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,254.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,218.88.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $433.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.94 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

