NWK Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

NWK Group Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up about 3.0% of NWK Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVO. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 9,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NVO traded up $2.50 on Friday, reaching $135.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,444,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,592,553. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $75.56 and a twelve month high of $138.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.66, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.43 and a 200 day moving average of $117.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVO. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

