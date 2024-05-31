nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by Claret Asset Management Corp

Claret Asset Management Corp reduced its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,199 shares during the quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in nVent Electric by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

nVent Electric Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of nVent Electric stock traded down $3.16 on Friday, hitting $79.53. 442,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,124. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.13 and its 200 day moving average is $66.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.35. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $43.21 and a 52-week high of $86.57.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $874.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.14 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

