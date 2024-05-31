Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Sets New 52-Week High at $40.36

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.36 and last traded at $40.01, with a volume of 37415 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.22.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.99 and its 200 day moving average is $38.81.

Get Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.