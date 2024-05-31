Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Sets New 52-Week High at $40.36

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.36 and last traded at $40.01, with a volume of 37415 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.22.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.99 and its 200 day moving average is $38.81.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
