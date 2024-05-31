Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,800 shares, a growth of 176.7% from the April 30th total of 84,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 551,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,364,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,024,000 after buying an additional 93,347 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,143,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after acquiring an additional 52,756 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 15.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,019,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,219,000 after buying an additional 271,472 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 22.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,111,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after acquiring an additional 200,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 3.9% in the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 793,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.56. The company had a trading volume of 107,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,954. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average is $5.38.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

