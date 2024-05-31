NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Shares Gap Up to $8.71

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.71, but opened at $9.06. NuScale Power shares last traded at $9.57, with a volume of 1,610,130 shares changing hands.

SMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.50 price target (down previously from $7.50) on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.24.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 342.39% and a negative return on equity of 38.66%. The company had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other NuScale Power news, insider Clayton Scott sold 7,191 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $43,433.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $263,035.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert K. Temple sold 23,806 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $144,502.42. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 19,054 shares in the company, valued at $115,657.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,899 shares of company stock valued at $590,771. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMR. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NuScale Power in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

