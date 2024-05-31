NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Gap Up to $4.07

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.07, but opened at $4.20. NovaGold Resources shares last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 166,482 shares.

NovaGold Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 65.41, a quick ratio of 65.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,250.59.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NovaGold Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the first quarter worth $28,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the first quarter worth about $32,000. HTLF Bank purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.