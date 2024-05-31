NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Gap Up to $4.07

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.07, but opened at $4.20. NovaGold Resources shares last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 166,482 shares.
NovaGold Resources Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 65.41, a quick ratio of 65.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,250.59.
NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About NovaGold Resources
NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NovaGold Resources
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Bargain Alert: Amazon and Its 35% Upside
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- AI Is Booming, But Not For These Stocks …Yet
Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.