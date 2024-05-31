Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.80

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.80 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.58 ($0.07), with a volume of 1081 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.02 ($0.06).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 14 ($0.18) target price on shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get Nostrum Oil & Gas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nostrum Oil & Gas

Nostrum Oil & Gas Stock Down 6.3 %

Nostrum Oil & Gas Company Profile

The company has a market cap of £8.62 million, a PE ratio of 0.13, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

(Get Free Report)

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.