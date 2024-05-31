Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.80

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.80 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.58 ($0.07), with a volume of 1081 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.02 ($0.06).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 14 ($0.18) target price on shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nostrum Oil & Gas
Nostrum Oil & Gas Stock Down 6.3 %
Nostrum Oil & Gas Company Profile
Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nostrum Oil & Gas
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Pure Storage Stock Spikes and Analysts are Jumping on Board
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 3 Penny Stocks Trading Abnormal Volume Today
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Salesforce Falls 25% Into A Once in a Lifetime Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.