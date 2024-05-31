Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Short Interest Update

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,663,400 shares, an increase of 153.8% from the April 30th total of 1,049,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 543.6 days.
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS NWARF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.41. The company had a trading volume of 13,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,101. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $1.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.30.
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Company Profile
