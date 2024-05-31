Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Short Interest Update

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,663,400 shares, an increase of 153.8% from the April 30th total of 1,049,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 543.6 days.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NWARF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.41. The company had a trading volume of 13,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,101. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $1.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.30.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Company Profile

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air travel services in Norway and internationally. It is also involved in aircraft financing, leasing, and ownership activities; and cargo activities. It operates a fleet of 87 aircrafts. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

