Northland Securities Lowers Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) to Under Perform

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $0.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.00. Northland Securities’ price objective points to a potential downside of 75.12% from the stock’s current price.

MAXN has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut Maxeon Solar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.78.

Maxeon Solar Technologies stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average is $4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.62. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $32.58.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAXN. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 40.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,749,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,272,000 after purchasing an additional 506,633 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,634,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,947,000 after buying an additional 235,823 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,277,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 117,594 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 546,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 252,981 shares during the period. Finally, Soviero Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

