Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target Raised to C$34.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Free Report) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Desjardins cut their target price on Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. CIBC lifted their target price on Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank upgraded Northland Power to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut Northland Power from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$31.96.

Shares of TSE NPI opened at C$23.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$22.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Northland Power has a 1 year low of C$19.36 and a 1 year high of C$30.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -171.43%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

