Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $19.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 9.65% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.92.

Shares of JWN opened at $21.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.59. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $23.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.16). Nordstrom had a return on equity of 49.30% and a net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 1,000.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

