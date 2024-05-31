Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.56

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.56 and last traded at $3.56, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

Nippon Paint Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

About Nippon Paint

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the paints and fine chemicals businesses. The company offers automotive coatings, including paints for the automotive body, including surface treatment, electrodeposition coating, intermediate coating, and finish coating; paints for plastic components, such as bumpers and interior components; trade-use paints for construction sites, including single-family detached homes, buildings, and bridges; and industrial coatings that are used in a range of products, including construction and farming machinery, exterior construction materials, office equipment, and electric home appliances.

