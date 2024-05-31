Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZ) Short Interest Up 156.3% in May

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 156.3% from the April 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $24.28. 416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,821. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.93. Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $24.78.

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.3438 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th.

About Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026

newtek business services corp. has been in business since 1998, servicing over 100,000 business accounts in all 50 states. newtek aims to provide real-time, state-of-the-art content and business services in order to become the definitive destination for business owners across the united states. we are: a credible business partner with over $100 million of stockholders equity, over $160 million in revenues and over 100,000 business accounts we have operated as a publicly traded company for over eleven years, currently under sarbanes-oxley regulation all of our corporate data, as well as your company data, is stored in our military-strength facility in arizona, which is both sas-70 type ii and pci compliant we have fully transparent financial statements which can be found online in our investor relations section, http://investor.newtekbusinessservices.com.

